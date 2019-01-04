Gwyneth Kate Paltrow (born September 27, 1972) is an American actress, businesswoman and food writer. Following early notice for her work in films, such as Seven (1995), Emma (1996), Sliding Doors (1998) and A Perfect Murder (1998), Paltrow rose to prominence with Shakespeare in Love (1998), for which she won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Her other film credits include The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Shallow Hal (2001), Proof (2005), for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, and Two Lovers (2008). She won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011 for her five-episode role as Holly Holliday on the Fox television series Glee. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paltrow portrays the character Pepper Potts, making her first appearance in Iron Man (2008), and later also in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).