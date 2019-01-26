Purple Disco MachineFormed 2009
Purple Disco Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049r089.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc71939a-416f-4804-b031-5749287943f9
Purple Disco Machine Tracks
Sort by
Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Fatboy Slim
Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrq.jpglink
Praise You (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Last played on
Dished (Male Stripper)
Purple Disco Machine
Dished (Male Stripper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hj051.jpglink
Dished (Male Stripper)
Last played on
Dished (Male Stripper)
Purple Disco Machine
Dished (Male Stripper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049r089.jpglink
Dished (Male Stripper)
Last played on
Dished (Male Stripper)
Purple Disco Machine
Dished (Male Stripper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049r089.jpglink
Dished (Male Stripper)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Purple Disco Machine
Purple Disco Machine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist