Dear Reader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc70bf33-5c52-4699-871b-0008126ba88b
Dear Reader Biography (Wikipedia)
Dear Reader is an alternative/pop band from Johannesburg, South Africa. The band was founded in 2008 by singer-songwriter Cherilyn MacNeil and producer/bass player, Darryl Torr. Dear Reader is now the solo project of Cherilyn MacNeil and is based in Berlin, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dear Reader Tracks
Sort by
Then Not Now
Dear Reader
Then Not Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Then Not Now
Last played on
I Know You Can Hear It
Dear Reader
I Know You Can Hear It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know You Can Hear It
Last played on
Baen (6 Music Session, 14 May 2009)
Dear Reader
Baen (6 Music Session, 14 May 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baen (6 Music Session, 14 May 2009)
Last played on
Down Under, Mining
Dear Reader
Down Under, Mining
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Under, Mining
Last played on
Monkey (Go Home Now)
Dear Reader
Monkey (Go Home Now)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey (Go Home Now)
Last played on
Bear (Young's Done In)
Dear Reader
Bear (Young's Done In)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bear (Young's Done In)
Last played on
The Same
Dear Reader
The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Same
Last played on
Great White Bear
Dear Reader
Great White Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great White Bear
Last played on
Dear heart
Dear Reader
Dear heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear heart
Last played on
Bend
Dear Reader
Bend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bend
Last played on
Dear Reader Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist