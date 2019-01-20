John Spillane
1961
John Spillane (born 1961) is a singer-songwriter from Cork, Ireland. He graduated from University College Cork with a degree in Irish and in English.
2018-02-17
John Spillane performs The Dunnes Stores Girl on The Lynette Fay Show
The Dunnes Stores Girl
2018-02-17
John Spillane performs All the Ways You Wander on The Lynette Fay Show
John Spillane performs All the Ways You Wander
The Man Who Came In From The Dark
The Man Who Came In From The Dark
All The Ways You Wander
Johnny, Don't Go To Balincollig
The Only One for Me
The Dunnes Store Girl
Carolan
On Christmas Day
The Moon Going Home
The Voyage of Sirius
Will We Be Brilliant or What
When You and I Were True
The Dance of the Cherry Trees
Everything's Turning To Gold, Cathy
A Christmas Childhood
Who Will Burn Brightly
Hey Dreamer
One Morning in May
Unchained Melody
There Was a Man
Not My Love
Seachtain
Johnny Don't Go
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
2014-01-25
2014-01-25T04:13:18
