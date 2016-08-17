Charles BradleyUS funk/soul/R&B singer. Born 5 November 1948. Died 23 September 2017
Charles Edward Bradley (November 5, 1948 – September 23, 2017) was an American singer. His performances and recording style were consistent with the revivalist approach of his main label Daptone Records, celebrating the feel of funk and soul music from the 1960s and 1970s. One review said he "echoes the evocative delivery of Otis Redding".
Calling himself "the screaming eagle of soul", Bradley was the subject of the documentary Soul of America which premiered at South by Southwest in 2012..
- Archive Interview: Charles Bradley chats to Craig Charleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1rg2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h1rg2.jpg2017-09-23T19:30:00.000ZCraig Charles re-broadcasts a poignant interview he did with the late Charles Bradley, recorded in June, 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h1r36
Archive Interview: Charles Bradley chats to Craig Charles
- Charles Bradley performs Nobody But You, Ain’t It A Sin, and The World Is Going Up In Flameshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043c76f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043c76f.jpg2016-04-30T16:37:00.000ZThe Screaming Eagle of Soul joins Craig Charles for a live session, following the release of his spectacular third album, Changes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sq4gr
Charles Bradley performs Nobody But You, Ain’t It A Sin, and The World Is Going Up In Flames
- Charles Bradley Performs 'Changes'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r82tl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r82tl.jpg2016-04-16T17:40:00.000ZCharles Bradley chats to Craig and performs his cover of Black Sabbath's 'Changes', a track previously released as a Record Store Day Black Friday single in 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r82tp
Charles Bradley Performs 'Changes'
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/amcnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T03:34:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021wm7z.jpg
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
