Khia Shamone Finch (née Chambers, November 8, 1977), known professionally as Khia (, KY-ə), is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, media personality and record producer. She is best known for her hit single "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)". To date Khia has collectively sold over 1 million records worldwide.
Khia Tracks
My Neck, My Back
Khia
My Neck, My Back
My Neck, My Back
My Neck, My Back (Acapella)
Khia
My Neck, My Back (Acapella)
My Neck, My Back (Acapella)
My Neck My Back (Joe Reece Edit)
Khia
My Neck My Back (Joe Reece Edit)
My Neck My Back (Joe Reece Edit)
So Excited (feat. Khia)
Janet Jackson
So Excited (feat. Khia)
So Excited (feat. Khia)
My Neck, My Back (Remix)
Khia
My Neck, My Back (Remix)
My Neck, My Back (Remix)
My Neck, My Back (Lick It)
Khia
My Neck, My Back (Lick It)
The K-Wang (Acapella)
Khia
The K-Wang (Acapella)
The K-Wang (Acapella)
