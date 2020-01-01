Géza ZichyBorn 22 July 1849. Died 14 January 1924
Géza Zichy
1849-07-22
Géza Zichy Biography (Wikipedia)
Géza Zichy (23 July 1849 – 14 January 1924) was a Hungarian composer and was also renowned as the world's first professional one-armed pianist. Zichy also published an autobiography ("Aus meinem Leben", 3 vols, 1911–24) and some poetry.
