Butcher BoyFormed 1998
Butcher Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc601acc-3a2a-443f-8ecd-c12ed4dc50c2
Butcher Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Butcher Boy are an indie pop band from Glasgow, Scotland. Formed in 1998, they released their album Profit In Your Poetry in 2007. Their second album, released on 13 April 2009, is entitled React or Die.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Butcher Boy Tracks
Sort by
November 1947, Storm Warning In Effect
Butcher Boy
November 1947, Storm Warning In Effect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
November 1947, Storm Warning In Effect
Last played on
November 1951, Bad Things Happen When It's Quiet
Butcher Boy
November 1951, Bad Things Happen When It's Quiet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
July 1950, The Captain Is The Whale
Butcher Boy
July 1950, The Captain Is The Whale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
July 1950, The Captain Is The Whale
Last played on
Imperial
Butcher Boy
Imperial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imperial
Last played on
Bluebells
Butcher Boy
Bluebells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluebells
Last played on
Juicy Fruit
Butcher Boy
Juicy Fruit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Juicy Fruit
Last played on
A Better Ghost
Butcher Boy
A Better Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Better Ghost
Last played on
Butcher Boy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist