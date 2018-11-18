Roger HawkinsBorn 16 October 1945
Roger Hawkins
1945-10-16
Roger Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Hawkins (born October 16, 1945) is an American drummer best known for playing as part of the studio backing band known as the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (Also known as the Swampers) of Alabama.
Roger Hawkins Tracks
Kodachrome
Barry Beckett
My Little Town
Barry Beckett
Think
Andrew Love
Ain't No Way
King Curtis
