Fear Itself was a short-lived psychedelic blues-rock band formed by Ellen McIlwaine in the late 1960s in Atlanta, Georgia. The band featured McIlwaine on lead vocals and playing harmonica, rhythm guitar and organ. Chris Zaloom played lead guitar, Steve Cook played bass guitar, and Bill McCord was on drums.
The group performed at Woodstock Sound-Outs mini-festival in 1968, and eventually separated after the bass guitarist Paul Album was killed by a drunk driver. McIlwaine later moved to Canada and started a solo career.
The band released one self-titled album in 1969 on vinyl by Dot Records, and it was re-released on CD in 2006 by World IN Sound.
