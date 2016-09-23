Toni Childs (born October 29, 1957) is an American-Australian singer-songwriter. She is best known for her songs "Don't Walk Away" (a Billboard Hot 100 hit in the United States in 1988), "I've Got to Go Now", a Top 5 hit in Australia in 1991, and the Emmy-winning "Because You're Beautiful" (released as a single in 2004, and featured on her 2008 album Keep the Faith). In New Zealand she has had six Top 40 hit singles and three platinum albums.