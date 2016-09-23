Toni ChildsBorn 29 October 1957
Toni Childs
1957-10-29
Toni Childs Biography (Wikipedia)
Toni Childs (born October 29, 1957) is an American-Australian singer-songwriter. She is best known for her songs "Don't Walk Away" (a Billboard Hot 100 hit in the United States in 1988), "I've Got to Go Now", a Top 5 hit in Australia in 1991, and the Emmy-winning "Because You're Beautiful" (released as a single in 2004, and featured on her 2008 album Keep the Faith). In New Zealand she has had six Top 40 hit singles and three platinum albums.
Toni Childs Tracks
Stop Your Fussin
Stop Your Fussin
Dreamer
Dreamer
