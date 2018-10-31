Hot TrampBlues rock/soul/R n'B. Formed 1 November 2013
Hot Tramp
2013-11-01
Hot Tramp Tracks
Demon In Me
Demon In Me
Ain't It A Scream
Ain't It A Scream
Testify
Testify
Friday Feeling
Friday Feeling
Seventh Son
Seventh Son
Cloud Nine
Cloud Nine
How Much Can You Eat
How Much Can You Eat
