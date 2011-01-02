The Harlem HamfatsFormed 1936. Disbanded 1938
The Harlem Hamfats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc4bd323-3e4f-488b-9255-206f9a51ec69
The Harlem Hamfats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Harlem Hamfats was a Chicago jazz band formed in 1936. Initially, they mainly provided backup music for jazz and blues singers, such as Johnny Temple, Rosetta Howard, and Frankie Jaxon, for Decca Records. Their first record, "Oh! Red", became a hit, securing them a Decca contract for fifty titles, and they launched a successful recording career performing danceable music.
The group's inclusion in the dirty blues genre is due to such songs as "Gimme Some of that Yum Yum" and "Let's Get Drunk and Truck".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Harlem Hamfats Tracks
Sort by
Oh! Red
The Harlem Hamfats
Oh! Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh! Red
Last played on
The Harlem Hamfats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist