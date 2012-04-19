Richard Andrew, (born February 17, 1983) better known by his stage name Outasight, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer born and raised in Yonkers, New York. Though he is considered a pop artist, he is influenced by other genres such as hip hop, rock music and soul music.

His debut album, Nights Like These (2012), featured the platinum-selling "Tonight Is The Night". He spent the next few years on the road performing at such festivals as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Vans Warped Tour. His follow up album, Big Trouble, was released in October 2015, which produced the singles "The Wild Life" and "The Boogie". He released his third studio album, Richie, on August 18, 2017, and his fourth studio album, Future Vintage Soul, on October 19, 2018.