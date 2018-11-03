The Apples (Hebrew: התפוחים) is an Israeli band, consisting of a drummer, upright bassist, 4 brass, 2 DJs and a sound console operator. They play funk, jazz and groove.

The Apples started out in 2002, when a friend assembled the members of RadioTrip (Ofer Tal, known as SchoolMaster, and Uri Wertheim, known as MixMonster), drummer Yoni Halevy and bassist Shai Ran. The idea was to create a funky base combined with samples, scratching, and a dominant brass division. Their first impressions were actually spontaneous improvisations, which formed the basis of The Apple's first album, "Mitz" (Hebrew for "juice"), published on 2003, which was recorded in one recording session.

Their second album, "Attention!" was released in October 2005. The album launch was accompanied by a tour culminating in New Year's Eve at the "Comfort" club in Tel Aviv in front of an audience of about 700 people. The UK edition of "Attention!" was released in 2006. The record contains a bonus track: "Strip Ahskrac 'first Hebrew'". In May 2008, The Apples released their third album "Buzzin' About", and in 2010, they released their fourth album, "Kings". The band collaborated with Fred Wesley, the Trombonist musical director of James Brown, and Shlomo Bar, lead singer Natural Selection.