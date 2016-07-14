HijackUK hip hop group. Formed 1988
Hijack
1988
Hijack Biography (Wikipedia)
Hijack were a British hip hop group, hailing from Brixton, London, featuring Kamanchi Sly, DJ Supreme, DJ Undercover, Ulysses, Agent Fritz and Agent Clueso. Their first single, "Style Wars" (Music of Life, 1988) caught the attention of the British hip hop community. Their next release, "Hold No Hostage"/"Doomsday of Rap" (Music of Life, 1989) became an underground hit across Europe, bringing them to the attention of West Coast rapper Ice-T.
Hijack Tracks
The Badman Is Robbin'
Hijack
The Badman Is Robbin'
The Badman Is Robbin'
Way Back
Hijack
Way Back
Way Back
Style Wars
Hijack
Style Wars
Style Wars
Airwave Hijack
Hijack
Airwave Hijack
Airwave Hijack
Get Down (Kissy Klub Version)
Hijack
Get Down (Kissy Klub Version)
Get Down (Kissy Klub Version)
Gypsy
Hijack
Gypsy
Gypsy
Nuts (Kissy Klub Version)
Hijack
Nuts (Kissy Klub Version)
Nuts (Kissy Klub Version)
Phantom Of The Opera
Hijack
Phantom Of The Opera
Phantom Of The Opera
Kashmir Kid
Hijack
Kashmir Kid
Kashmir Kid
Who's The Badman
Hijack
Who's The Badman
Who's The Badman
The Badman Is Robin (Acappella)
Hijack
The Badman Is Robin (Acappella)
The Badman Is Robin (Acappella)
Nuts
Hijack
Nuts
Nuts
Massive
Hijack
Massive
Massive
Hold No Hostage
Hijack
Hold No Hostage
Hold No Hostage
Doomsday of Rap
Hijack
Doomsday of Rap
Doomsday of Rap
