Rubicks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc46d091-fa6d-41fa-b40e-b8a03ec218da
Rubicks Biography (Wikipedia)
Rubicks are an Electronic alt-pop band from London. Consisting of Vanessa Anne Redd (vocals/guitar), Marc Makarov (bass), Anthony Johns (drums) and Vee Vimolmal (synths).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rubicks Tracks
Sort by
Is This Love
Rubicks
Is This Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is This Love
Last played on
Worship
Rubicks
Worship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worship
Last played on
This Is Love
Rubicks
This Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Love
Last played on
Rubicks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist