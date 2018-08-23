Flo MorrisseyFolk
Florence Clementine (née Morrissey, born 25 December 1994), better known by her stage name Flo Morrissey, is an English singer-songwriter from Notting Hill, London. She has released two albums, three singles and has toured internationally.
Sunday Morning
Flo Morrissey
Sunday Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Sunday Morning
Last played on
Grease
Flo Morrissey
Grease
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Grease
Last played on
Thinking Bout You
Flo Morrissey
Thinking Bout You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Thinking Bout You
Last played on
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Flo Morrissey
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Last played on
Look At What The Light Did Now (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
Flo Morrissey
Look At What The Light Did Now (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Look At What The Light Did Now (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
Last played on
Grease (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
Flo Morrissey
Grease (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Grease (6 Music Session, 14 Feb 2017)
Last played on
Grease
Flo Morrissey & Matthew E White
Grease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grease
Performer
Last played on
Look At What The Light Did Now
Flo Morrissey & Matthew E White
Look At What The Light Did Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l2tks.jpglink
Look At What The Light Did Now
Performer
Last played on
The Colour In Anything
Flo Morrissey
The Colour In Anything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
The Colour In Anything
Suzanne
Flo Morrissey
Suzanne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Suzanne
Looking For You
Flo Morrissey
Looking For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Looking For You
Heaven Can Wait
Matthew E. White
Heaven Can Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx6k.jpglink
Heaven Can Wait
Last played on
If You Can't Love This All Goes Away
Flo Morrissey
If You Can't Love This All Goes Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
If You Can't Love This All Goes Away
Last played on
Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful
Flo Morrissey
Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stmky.jpglink
Pages Of Gold
Flo Morrissey
Pages Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gs7xh.jpglink
Pages Of Gold
Performer
Last played on
