Bruce NaumanAmerican artist. Born 6 December 1941
1941-12-06
Bruce Nauman Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Nauman (born December 6, 1941) is an American artist. His practice spans a broad range of media including sculpture, photography, neon, video, drawing, printmaking, and performance. Nauman lives near Galisteo, New Mexico.
