Manohari SinghBorn 8 March 1931. Died 13 July 2010
Manohari Singh
1931-03-08
Manohari Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Manohari Singh (8 March 1931 – 13 July 2010) was an Indian saxophonist and was the main arranger of seminal film composer R. D. Burman. He along worked with Basudeb Chakraborty as music composers, the duo also popularly known as Basu-Manohari.
Gaata Rahe Mera Dil
Gaata Rahe Mera Dil
