Robert Vincent (is an English, Liverpool based blues and country music singer-songwriter, who was born in Crosby, England.

This is a singer songwriter firmly in the 'Americana' genre, with apparent influences from both country and blues singers.

Tours extensively, mainly in a support capacity (as of 2015), although 2015 is due to see his first headline tour with his band, so his growing popularity may change this over time.

First album was released in download, and two forms of physical CD. The two forms of physical CD are a traditional single CD with 12 tracks, and a 'Deluxe' version that used a book style CD cover (mirroring a line from the title track of the album), with a bonus CD adding more tracks.

Press coverage is fairly positive (examples below), although some critics have issues with the American style of music from a UK based singer songwriter.

Described by Andrew Harrison (editor of Q) as "the scouse Springsteen", Vincent is influenced by a range of music genres including Americana, 1970s English music and country music as well as his Merseyside roots. He toured extensively throughout 2012 as well as releasing a string of singles and EPs.