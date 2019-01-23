ApparatBorn 27 June 1978
Sascha Ring (born 27 June 1978), better known by the stage name Apparat, is a German electronic musician. He was previously co-owner of Shitkatapult records. Starting out with dancefloor-oriented techno, he shifted focus towards ambient music, becoming "more interested in designing sounds than beats".
He collaborates with Modeselektor under the name Moderat.
Dawan
Your House Is My World
Nices Wölkchen (Original Mix) (feat. Apparat)
Black Water
44 (Noise Version)
Pale Horses
Goodbye
Circles
Useless Information
Jet
Steinholz
Raein
K & F Thelma (Pizzicato)
Bad Kingdom (DJ Koze Remix)
Clapping and Drumming In Defensa + Do Not Break (feat. Apparat)
Song Of Los (Michael Mayer Remix)
Escape
Limelight
K&F Thema
Rusty Nails
Song of Los (Instrumental)
Ash/Black Veil (Instrumental)
A Violent Sky
Song Of Los
Berlin
Arcadia (Telefon Tel Aviv Remix)
The Soft Voices Die Instrumental
Barbican Centre, London, UK
