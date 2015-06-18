ASAP Mob (stylized as A$AP Mob) is an American hip hop collective formed in 2006, in Harlem, New York, by members ASAP Yams, ASAP Bari and ASAP Illz. The Mob is a collective of rappers, record producers, music video directors and fashion designers, who share similar interests in music, fashion, style and art. The collective mainly consists of New York-based rappers, most of whom carry the "ASAP" moniker, such as ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Twelvyy, ASAP Nast and ASAP Ant. The collective's resident record producer, ASAP Ty Beats, also carries the moniker and has produced several songs for his ASAP Mob cohorts, most notably Rocky's solo debut single "Peso."

On August 28, 2012 the collective released their first full-length project together, a mixtape titled Lords Never Worry, which received mixed reviews by critics. In August 2013, ASAP Mob began working on their debut studio album, subsequently releasing their debut single, "Trillmatic", in December 2013. The song, performed by ASAP Nast, is an ode to '90s hip hop and features a guest verse from Method Man. Their debut album, titled Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends, was a dedication to ASAP Yams, and was released in October 2016.