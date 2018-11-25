Michael PetersonBorn 1959
Michael Peterson
1959
Michael Peterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael James Peterson (born August 7, 1959) is an American country music artist. He made his debut on the country music scene in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, which produced five Top 40 hits on Billboards Hot Country Singles & Tracks, including the Number One hit "From Here to Eternity". Peterson's second album, 1999's Being Human, produced two more chart singles, and a third album, 2004's Modern Man, was issued only in Europe. Peterson also made a cameo appearance on an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger.
Michael Peterson Tracks
Drink, Swear, Steal & Lie
Michael Peterson
Drink, Swear, Steal & Lie
Last played on
Last played on
Stomp
Michael Peterson
Stomp
Stomp
Last played on
That's What They Say About the Buffalo
Michael Peterson
That's What They Say About the Buffalo
Last played on
Last played on
Looking For Love
Michael Peterson
Looking For Love
Last played on
Last played on
From Here To Eternity
Michael Peterson
From Here To Eternity
Last played on
Last played on
Laughing All The Way To The Bank
Michael Peterson
Laughing All The Way To The Bank
When The Bartender Cries
Michael Peterson
When The Bartender Cries
Last played on
Last played on
Let Me Love You One More Time
Michael Peterson
Let Me Love You One More Time
Good Day For Leaving
Michael Peterson
Good Day For Leaving
Last played on
Last played on
