The Brilliant ThingsFormed 2008
The Brilliant Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5x1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc3c2280-efec-42c3-9ecf-9663218aec7d
The Brilliant Things Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brilliant Things are an Irish synthpop/electronic rock band, based in Dublin and London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Brilliant Things Tracks
Sort by
Feels Like Summer
The Brilliant Things
Feels Like Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwj2g.jpglink
Feels Like Summer
Last played on
The Fall
The Brilliant Things
The Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5x1.jpglink
The Fall
Last played on
Dance
The Brilliant Things
Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5x1.jpglink
Dance
Last played on
Pointless
The Brilliant Things
Pointless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5x1.jpglink
Pointless
Last played on
I Feel Alive
The Brilliant Things
I Feel Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5x1.jpglink
I Feel Alive
Last played on
The Brilliant Things Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist