Andy NewmarkBorn 14 July 1950
Andy Newmark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc38ff31-0879-4088-a881-0069650d7792
Andy Newmark Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Newmark (born July 14, 1950) is an American session drummer who is well known as the onetime drummer for Sly and the Family Stone, and has also played with numerous other artists, particularly British acts such as John Lennon, Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Roxy Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Newmark Tracks
Sort by
The Main Thing
Bryan Ferry
The Main Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021ttwj.jpglink
The Main Thing
Last played on
Back to artist