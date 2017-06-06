Matti Juhani Raekallio (born in Helsinki, 14 October 1954) is a Finnish pianist.

He has performed in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, having debuted at the Carnegie Recital Hall in 1980. A professor at the Swedish Royal College of Music (1994-1995), Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover (2005–2010, 2014–) and the Sibelius Academy (1998–2008), Raekallio trained Antti Siirala and Gergely Boganyi at the latter. He is a scholar on piano playing technique and a former member of the Research Committee on Culture and Society of the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters. He taught at the Juilliard School from 2007 to 2014 while giving master classes in many countries. In 2014, he decided to leave the Juilliard School and started to teach in Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover again.

Since 2015, he has been back in New York City, teaching at the Juilliard School.

Raekallio has recorded about 20 CDs, including Sergey Prokofiev's complete Piano Sonatas and Aarre Merikanto's, Anton Rubinstein's and Einar Englund's Piano Concertos for Ondine.