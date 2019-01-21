Roland AlphonsoBorn 12 January 1931. Died 20 November 1998
Roland Alphonso
1931-01-12
Roland Alphonso Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Alphonso OD or Rolando Alphonso a.k.a. "The Chief Musician" (12 January 1931 – 20 November 1998) was a Jamaican tenor saxophonist, and one of the founding members of the Skatalites.
Roland Alphonso Tracks
Feeling Fine
Phoenix City
El Pussycat
Wooden Heart 〜 Rocking To The Field
Provocation
Reggae In The Grass
Blackberry Brandy
Wild And Free (feat. The Originals Orchestra)
Revelation time
Narata (feat. The Originals Orchestra)
Jack Ruby
Hop Special
Narata
Four Corners Of The World
Lee Harvey Oswald
Dreamland
A.B.C. Rocksteady (feat. The Originals Orchestra)
Stream Of Life
Rockers Hop
One Thousand Tonnes of Megaton
A Shot In The Dark
Counter Punch
Swinging Feast
Bongo Tango
A Shot In The Dark (Take 2)
1000 tons of megaton
Determination
Stream Of Life
