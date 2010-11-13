Darren TateTrance DJ/producer. Born 22 October 1972
Darren Tate
1972-10-22
Darren Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Darren Tate (born 22 October 1972, London) is an English record producer, film composer and club DJ.
Let The Light Shine In
