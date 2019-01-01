Feodor Feodorovich KoenemannBorn 20 April 1873. Died 29 March 1937
Feodor Feodorovich Koenemann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1873-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc31d977-2652-4a69-b53b-13e98222e1a8
Biography (Wikipedia)
Feodor Feodorovich Koenemann (Russian: Фёдор Фёдорович Кёнеман; sometimes transliterated as Fyodor Keneman) (Moscow, Russia, 20 April [O.S. 4 April] 1873 – 29 March 1937) was Russian pianist, composer and music teacher.
His last name originated from the Prussian family name Könemann of his father Friedrich Napoleon Könemann (Moscow, 27 February 1838 – Moscow, 23 March 1903).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist