Feodor Feodorovich Koenemann (Russian: Фёдор Фёдорович Кёнеман; sometimes transliterated as Fyodor Keneman) (Moscow, Russia, 20 April [O.S. 4 April] 1873 – 29 March 1937) was Russian pianist, composer and music teacher.

His last name originated from the Prussian family name Könemann of his father Friedrich Napoleon Könemann (Moscow, 27 February 1838 – Moscow, 23 March 1903).