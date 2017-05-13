Alexandru FloreaBorn 15 September 1991
Alexandru Florea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymk7s.jpg
1991-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc30850d-ad9d-450d-a21c-46dc3cdcf489
Alexandru Florea Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandru Ionuț "Alex" Florea (born 15 September 1991) is a Romanian singer. Along with Ilinca Băcilă, he represented Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Yodel It!" finishing in 7th place in the grand final. He previously competed in season four of X Factor and in season five of Vocea României.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexandru Florea Performances & Interviews
- Ilinca ft. Alex Florea (Romania): Yodel It!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf6gp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf6gp.jpg2017-03-29T15:47:28.000ZWritten by: Mihai Alexandru, Alexa Niculaehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x4rdw
Ilinca ft. Alex Florea (Romania): Yodel It!
Alexandru Florea Tracks
Sort by
Yodel It! (feat. Alexandru Florea)
Ilinca Băcilă
Yodel It! (feat. Alexandru Florea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052jk6g.jpglink
Yodel It! (feat. Alexandru Florea)
Last played on
Back to artist