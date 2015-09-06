Meena Kapoor (1930 in Kolkata (then Calcutta) - 23 November 2017) was an Indian playback singer. She was the daughter of actor Bikram Kapoor who worked with the New Theatres studio. Her family was also related to famed filmmaker PC Barua. Meena's singing was noticed at a young age by composers like Ninu Mazumdar and SD Burman. She was a playback singer in Hindi cinema, during the 1940s and 1950s, singing hits such as "Rasiya Re Man Basiya Re" from Pardesi (1957), Ek Dharti Hai Ek Gagan from Adhikar (1954) and 'Kachhi hai Umariya' picturised on Meena Kumari in Char Dil Char Rahen (1959). She was a friend of the singer Geeta Dutt; the two had similar vocal styles.

She married music composer Anil Biswas in 1959, who later left Hindi cinema and shifted to Delhi as he became director of the National Orchestra at the All India Radio (AIR) in March 1963. Anil Biswas died in Delhi in May 2003. The couple did not have any children. But Anil Biswas had 4 children with his first wife, Ashalata Biswas (née Mehrunnisa).