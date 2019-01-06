James DarrenBorn 8 June 1936
James Darren
1936-06-08
James Darren Biography (Wikipedia)
James William Ercolani (born June 8, 1936), known by his stage name James Darren, is an American television and film actor, television director, and singer.
James Darren Tracks
All The Way
James Darren
All The Way
All The Way
Because They're Young
James Darren
Because They're Young
Because They're Young
Goodbye Cruel World
James Darren
Goodbye Cruel World
Goodbye Cruel World
Her Royal Majesty
James Darren
Her Royal Majesty
Her Royal Majesty
It's Only A Paper Moon
James Darren
It's Only A Paper Moon
Gidget
James Darren
Gidget
Gidget
Man About Town
James Darren
Man About Town
Man About Town
They Should Have Given You The Oscar
James Darren
They Should Have Given You The Oscar
They Should Have Given You The Oscar
Dream Big
James Darren
Dream Big
Dream Big
Here's To The Losers
James Darren
Here's To The Losers
Here's To The Losers
Pin A Medal On Joey
James Darren
Pin A Medal On Joey
Backstage
James Darren
Backstage
Backstage
