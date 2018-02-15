Jim Sclavunos
Jim Sclavunos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc24f4fa-1b47-412f-891c-0f0a43664b8b
Jim Sclavunos Biography (Wikipedia)
James Sclavunos is an American drummer, multi-instrumentalist musician, record producer and writer. He is best known as a drummer, having been a member of two seminal no wave groups in the late 1970s (Teenage Jesus & the Jerks and 8 Eyed Spy, both alongside Lydia Lunch). He is also noted for stints in Sonic Youth and the Cramps, and has been a member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds since 1994. Sclavunos has led his own group the Vanity Set since 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Sclavunos Tracks
Sort by
Love Letter
Blixa Bargeld
Love Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Love Letter
Last played on
Girl in Amber
Martyn P. Casey
Girl in Amber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Girl in Amber
Last played on
Distant Sky
Martyn P. Casey
Distant Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Distant Sky
Last played on
Back to artist