Sonya Melissa Isaacs (born July 22, 1974) is an American country and Christian music singer. Isaacs grew up near Morrow, Ohio, and graduated from Little Miami High School in 1992.

She has released one album on Lyric Street Records, and has charted five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Three were included on her self-titled debut album, released in 2000. A fourth was a Christmas single included on the label's multi-artist collection No Wrapping Required: A Christmas Album. Her highest-charting single, "No Regrets Yet", peaked at number 36 on the country charts but did not appear on an album.

She parted ways with Lyric Street in 2004. Isaacs, along with several of her family members, also comprise a gospel music band called The Isaacs. Sonya recorded the song "The Battlefield" for the soundtrack to the 2006 film Broken Bridges. She and Vince Gill contributed guest vocals to a cover of "Misty" on Cledus T. Judd's 2007 tribute album Boogity, Boogity — A Tribute to the Comedic Genius of Ray Stevens.