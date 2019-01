Nicholas Westwood Kidd better known by his stage name Kidd (sometimes stylized as KIDD) (b. 31 March 1989) is a Danish rapper and hip hop artist, with Indian and Scottish origin. After gaining attention online, he founded CHEFF Records. He was nominated for "Best Newcomer" in 2011 and performed during 2011 Danish Music Awards.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia