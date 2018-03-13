KiddNicholas Westwood. Born 31 March 1989
Kidd
1989-03-31
Kidd Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Westwood Kidd better known by his stage name Kidd (sometimes stylized as KIDD) (b. 31 March 1989) is a Danish rapper and hip hop artist, with Indian and Scottish origin. After gaining attention online, he founded CHEFF Records. He was nominated for "Best Newcomer" in 2011 and performed during 2011 Danish Music Awards.
Misty's Golden Years
Misty's Golden Years
Cyan Seren
Cyan Seren
An Afternoon In April
An Afternoon In April
Baby Bird
Baby Bird
Independence Day
Independence Day
Little Flower
Little Flower
