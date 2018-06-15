I Salonisti is a chamber music ensemble, best known for performing as the ship's band in the 1997 James Cameron film Titanic. Founded in 1981 with the idea of specialising in "salon" music (background music played for passengers in ocean liners), I Salonisti performs both serious and light chamber music from various periods, countries and musical styles.

Its repertoire includes original compositions and new arrangements of traditional classical works, as well as popular music of the past and dance music from around the world. In concert, I Salonisti builds its programmes around specific themes, and the music is frequently interspersed with poetry and other literary texts, slides and appearances by guest artists. The ensemble is signed to the classical music label Decca Records.[citation needed]