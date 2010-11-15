The Border SurrenderFormed 28 January 2010
The Border Surrender
2010-01-28
The Border Surrender are an English rock band based in North London. The band members are Keith Austin (vocals and guitar), Simon Shields (vocals, guitar, bass guitar and mandolin), Johnny Manning (keyboards, melodica, glockenspiel & accordion) and Mark Austin (drums and vocals). They are signed under Smoky Carrot Records.
Oh Mary
American Car
