Keith Michael Whitehead (born October 10, 1985 in Queens, New York City, United States), popularly known by his stage name Koncept is an American rapper, emcee and songwriter. A former employee at Fat Beats, Koncept started out drawing graffiti and also had a short stint as a DJ before he went on to start writing songs and doing freestyles until he released his first EP in 2010 titled Playing Life. In 2012, he had his first break with his debut solo album titled Awaken which featured guest appearances from Soul Khan, Homeboy Sandman, Royce da 5'9" and Sene with production credits from J57 and Marco Polo. In 2015, he collaborated with J57 to release an EP titled The Fuel which had its fair share of positive review from notable magazines including Respect Magazine, DJ Booth, HipHopDX and The Source.