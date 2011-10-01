Lost SoulPolish death metal. Formed 1991
Lost Soul
1991
Lost Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Lost Soul is a Polish technical death metal band established in 1990 in Wrocław. Lost Soul has released four studio album, which have been highly acclaimed by both fans and journalists. The band's latest album, Immerse in Infinity, was promoted with the first video ever recorded by the band for the song "...If The Dead Can Speak".
