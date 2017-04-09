Осип Сoломонович ГабриловичPianist, conductor and composer. Born 7 February 1878. Died 14 September 1936
Осип Сoломонович Габрилович
1878-02-07
Ossip Salomonovich Gabrilowitsch (Осип Сoломонович Габрилович, Osip Solomonovich Gabrilovich; he used the German transliteration Gabrilowitsch in the West) (7 February [O.S. 26 January] 1878 – 14 September 1936) was a Russian-born American pianist, conductor and composer.
Romance Without Words In A Flat Minor Op.17 No.3
Осип Сoломонович Габрилович
Romance Without Words In A Flat Minor Op.17 No.3
Suite No.1 in F major for two pianos, Op.15: II. Valse
Anton Stepanovich Arensky
Suite No.1 in F major for two pianos, Op.15: II. Valse
Suite No.1 in F major for two pianos, Op.15: II. Valse
Performer
Last played on
Romance without words
Осип Сoломонович Габрилович
Romance without words
Romance without words
Last played on
Mazurka No.4 in B minor - from [4] Mazurkas for piano (Op.33) [Welte Mignon]
Осип Сoломонович Габрилович
Mazurka No.4 in B minor - from [4] Mazurkas for piano (Op.33) [Welte Mignon]
Caprice-Burlesque
Осип Сoломонович Габрилович
Caprice-Burlesque
Caprice-Burlesque
Last played on
