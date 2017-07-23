Devon RussellDied 18 June 1997
Devon Russell
Devon Russell (died 18 June 1997) was a Jamaican rocksteady and reggae singer and record producer who recorded between the 1960s and the 1990s, both as a solo artist and as a member of The Tartans and Cultural Roots.
Move On Up
Move On Up
Move On Up
Make Me Believe In You
Make Me Believe In You
Make Me Believe In You
The Bland
The Bland
The Bland
