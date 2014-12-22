Raffaello Negri
Raffaello Negri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc1803c5-3901-41dc-81b5-f5cd0366beac
Raffaello Negri Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in D minor RV.565, Op.3`11 for 2 violins, cello and orchestra
Raffaello Negri
Concerto in D minor RV.565, Op.3`11 for 2 violins, cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in D minor RV.565, Op.3`11 for 2 violins, cello and orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5x8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-25T04:02:37
25
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist