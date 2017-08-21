Flesh for LuluFormed 1982. Disbanded 1992
Flesh for Lulu
1982
Flesh for Lulu Biography (Wikipedia)
Flesh for Lulu was a rock band formed in Brixton, London active between 1982 and 1992. They reformed from 2013 to 2015 with a new lineup. Their music was a mix of the New York Dolls and the Rolling Stones, with gothic rock's gloomy atmosphere and aesthetics, while also encompassing shades of punk, pop, country and western, Marc Bolan, David Bowie, rockabilly and garage.
Flesh for Lulu Tracks
Dances (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Dances (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Walk Tired (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Walk Tired (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Spy In Your Mind (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Spy In Your Mind (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Missionary (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Missionary (Radio 1 Session, 21 Aug 1982)
Angel
Angel
Angel
