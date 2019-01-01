Zizi JeanmaireBorn 29 April 1924
Zizi Jeanmaire
1924-04-29
Zizi Jeanmaire Biography (Wikipedia)
Zizi Jeanmaire (born Renée Marcelle Jeanmaire 29 April 1924) is a French ballet dancer and the widow of renowned dancer and choreographer Roland Petit. She became famous in the 1950s after playing the title role in the ballet Carmen, produced in London in 1949, and went on to appear in several Hollywood films.
