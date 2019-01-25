Mark ElderConductor. Born 2 June 1947
Mark Elder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br30j.jpg
1947-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc118653-9add-4ad6-8659-b5b32e9746b2
Mark Elder Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Mark Philip Elder CH CBE (born 2 June 1947) is a British conductor. He is the music director of the Hallé Orchestra in Manchester, England.
Mark Elder Performances & Interviews
Mark Elder Tracks
A London symphony (Symphony no.2), 3rd movement; Scherzo - nocturne
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A London symphony (Symphony no.2), 3rd movement; Scherzo - nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A London symphony (Symphony no.2), 3rd movement; Scherzo - nocturne
Last played on
Feux d'artifice (Preludes, Book 2)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Feux d'artifice (Preludes, Book 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Feux d'artifice (Preludes, Book 2)
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73
Last played on
Suite on English Folk Tunes, Op. 90
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
Suite on English Folk Tunes, Op. 90
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Suite on English Folk Tunes, Op. 90
Last played on
Mon seul trésor (Les martyrs)
Gaetano Donizetti
Mon seul trésor (Les martyrs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Mon seul trésor (Les martyrs)
Last played on
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Last played on
Pohjola's daughter - symphonic fantasia Op.49
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
Pohjola's daughter - symphonic fantasia Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Pohjola's daughter - symphonic fantasia Op.49
Last played on
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Last played on
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
Last played on
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
The Banks of Green Willow
Last played on
La Mer
Claude Debussy
La Mer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Mer
Last played on
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Last played on
Morgen, Op.27 No.4
Richard Strauss
Morgen, Op.27 No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen, Op.27 No.4
Last played on
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Frederick Delius
Frederick Delius
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Last played on
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Last played on
Semiramide - Overture
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide - Overture
Last played on
Woodland Love 'Romance' (Spring Fire)
Arnold Bax
Arnold Bax
Woodland Love 'Romance' (Spring Fire)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrf.jpglink
Woodland Love 'Romance' (Spring Fire)
Last played on
English Idyll No 1
George Butterworth
English Idyll No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
English Idyll No 1
Last played on
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in E flat major, Op 63 (3rd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Symphony No 2 in E flat major, Op 63 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in E flat major, Op 63 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Wand of Youth Suite: No.2: II.The Little Bells; III. Moths and Butterflies
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Wand of Youth Suite: No.2: II.The Little Bells; III. Moths and Butterflies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Wand of Youth Suite: No.2: II.The Little Bells; III. Moths and Butterflies
Last played on
Semiramide; Act 1; Serena i vaghi rai - Bel raggio lusinghier - Dolce pensiero
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide; Act 1; Serena i vaghi rai - Bel raggio lusinghier - Dolce pensiero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide; Act 1; Serena i vaghi rai - Bel raggio lusinghier - Dolce pensiero
Last played on
Nursery Suite: Aubade (Awake)
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Nursery Suite: Aubade (Awake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Nursery Suite: Aubade (Awake)
Last played on
Brigg Fair
Frederick Delius
Brigg Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Brigg Fair
Last played on
Symphony No.5 - Scherzo
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No.5 - Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Symphony No.5 - Scherzo
Last played on
Symphony No.3 Pastoral 1st movement
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No.3 Pastoral 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Symphony No.3 Pastoral 1st movement
Last played on
Les sons et les parfums tournes dans l'air du soir (Preludes Bk 1, No 4)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Les sons et les parfums tournes dans l'air du soir (Preludes Bk 1, No 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Les sons et les parfums tournes dans l'air du soir (Preludes Bk 1, No 4)
Last played on
Semiramide: Act 1. 'L'alto eroe ... Ah! sconvolta nell'ordine eterno'
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide: Act 1. 'L'alto eroe ... Ah! sconvolta nell'ordine eterno'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide: Act 1. 'L'alto eroe ... Ah! sconvolta nell'ordine eterno'
Last played on
Semiramide: Act 1, Duettino. 'Serbamie ognor si fido il cor'
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide: Act 1, Duettino. 'Serbamie ognor si fido il cor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide: Act 1, Duettino. 'Serbamie ognor si fido il cor'
Last played on
Two English Idylls
George Butterworth
Two English Idylls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
Two English Idylls
Last played on
5 Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus' for string orchestra & harp[s]
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus' for string orchestra & harp[s]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
5 Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus' for string orchestra & harp[s]
Last played on
Pluto - The Renewer
Colin Matthews
Pluto - The Renewer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19g.jpglink
Pluto - The Renewer
Last played on
Semiramide: Act 1: Cavatina Bel Raggio
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide: Act 1: Cavatina Bel Raggio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide: Act 1: Cavatina Bel Raggio
Last played on
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
Last played on
Sea Slumber Song (Sea Pictures)
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Sea Slumber Song (Sea Pictures)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sea Slumber Song (Sea Pictures)
Last played on
Oboe Concerto in A minor (2nd mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Oboe Concerto in A minor (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Oboe Concerto in A minor (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Wasps (Overture)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Wasps (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Wasps (Overture)
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Richard Strauss
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Last played on
Froissart Overture, Op 19
Edward Elgar
Froissart Overture, Op 19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Froissart Overture, Op 19
Last played on
Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Gustav Holst
Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Last played on
Idylle de printemps
Frederick Delius
Idylle de printemps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Idylle de printemps
Last played on
Bruyères (Preludes Bk.2 no.5)
Claude Debussy
Bruyères (Preludes Bk.2 no.5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Bruyères (Preludes Bk.2 no.5)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejp6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T03:41:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617x5y.jpg
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák's New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
23 Aug 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6c3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-23T03:41:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynpl.jpg
23
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák’s New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg65v2
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T03:41:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03t4j4z.jpg
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2016: Prom 68
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em3c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-04T03:41:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03qx4rn.jpg
4
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e985v2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-16T03:41:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwgq.jpg
16
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
