We Came as Romans (abbreviated as WCAR) is an American metalcore band from Troy, Michigan, United States. Formed in 2005, the band has gone through one name change and multiple lineup changes, and signed to SharpTone Records in 2016. We Came as Romans has released two EPs, Demonstrations (2008) and Dreams (2008), and five full-length albums, To Plant a Seed (2009), Understanding What We've Grown to Be (2011), Tracing Back Roots (2013), We Came as Romans (2015), and Cold Like War (2017).
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
23 Aug 2014
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
