The Humans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0639j92.jpg
2017
The Humans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Humans is a Romanian band from Bucharest. The group consists of vocalist Cristina Caramarcu, guitarist Alexandru Cismaru, keyboardist Alexandru Matei, bassist Alin Neagoe, and drummer Adi Tetrade. They represented Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Goodbye".
The Humans Performances & Interviews
The Humans Tracks
Goodbye
The Humans
Goodbye
Goodbye
