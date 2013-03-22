VeronicaDisco house/soul vocalist Veronica Vazquez. Born 24 July 1974
Veronica (born Veronica Vazquez; July 24, 1974, the Bronx, New York) is an American dance music singer and stage actress. Along with singers Ultra Nate, Deborah Cox, she is considered to be one of the divas of the 1990s club music scene. She also is one of the few Latinas to become a successful artist in the English-language dance music genre.
Who U Loving (feat 2 Chains)
Who U Loving (feat 2 Chains)
Who U Loving (feat 2 Chains)
