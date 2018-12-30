Lonnie JohnsonBorn 8 February 1899. Died 16 June 1970
Lonnie Johnson
1899-02-08
Lonnie Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alonzo "Lonnie" Johnson (February 8, 1899 – June 16, 1970) was an American blues and jazz singer, guitarist, violinist and songwriter. He was a pioneer of jazz guitar and jazz violin and is recognized as the first to play an electrically amplified violin.
